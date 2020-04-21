It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Grab This Hefty $9 Travel Adapter and Be Ready To Go When the Curve is Flattened

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
166
Save
Gimars Travel Adapter | $9 | Amazon | Use code EF5S76U6
Gimars Travel Adapter | $9 | Amazon | Use code EF5S76U6
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gimars Travel Adapter | $9 | Amazon | Use code EF5S76U6

None of us can travel right now... which makes it a great time to stock up on travel stuff! If you’re planning to travel out of the country, you’ll learn quick that other countries will have different outlets than the US. That’s not a fun lesson to learn when your phone is dying! So be prepared with this monster of a travel adapter, which covers four major power types with ease. Use the code EF5S76U6 at checkout and grab it for only $9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What Are You Spending Your Stimulus Check On?

Give Your Car a Boost With This $30 Jump Starter

Delve Into This Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals

Play Your Favorite Games in 4K HDR on a $230 Xbox One X