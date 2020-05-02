Grab This Graphic Card at eBay and Upgrade Your Gaming Rig at a Discount

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 Graphic Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 Graphic Card | $370 | eBay

Need a new graphic card, but don’t exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $370 and free shipping, so this might be just the upgrade you need.

Advertisement

So this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four (!!) monitors, and has a max resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a Pretty Big Resolution. The eBay page has a super in-depth breakdown of the specs too, so make sure to give it a look to make sure you’re getting exactly what you need.

Advertisement

This card is selling pretty fast, so if you’re interested make sure to grab it before it sells out!