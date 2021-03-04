Grab This Frankly Dope Book of Final Fantasy Pixel Art for $14

FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy Image : Amazon

FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy | $14 | Amazon

We see a lot of video game art books, but they’re usually reserved for beautiful modern games. These tend to be full of elaborate concept art or breathtaking landscapes. This Final Fantasy art book is much different. FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy captures the sprite work from the old games, treating old-school sprites with the respect they deserve. For fans of retro gaming, it’s a 280 page treasure trove that celebrates limitation. You can grab a copy for just $14, so put this on your coffee table next to your Art of Last of Us Part II book and see which one your guests open first. I know which one I’d pick up.