Grab This Feature-Filled Rexing Dash Cam for $180 and Take It On the Road

If you’re looking for a dash cam that can be your new driving companion, the Rexing V3 Plus is on sale for $180 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty robust device that features a lot of useful perks. It captures in HD at 30 frames per second and a 170 degree viewing angle. It has a 2.7" LCD display that you can interact with. It gets deeper after that. This bad boy has a built-in GPS, an advanced driver assistance system, night vision, a parking mode, and more. Especially useful is it’s looping functionality that’ll overwrite old footage on your SD card if it runs out of space. That way, you can just keep the recording running as long as you need to. Collision detecting tech also means that the camera won’t rewrite any accidents. I’ll leave whether or not this is a great camera to you auto heads out there, but it certainly sounds appealing on paper.