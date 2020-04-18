It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Grab This Fancy Shiatsu Foot Massager for $95 and Have a Spy Day at Home

Elizabeth Henges
Naipo Shiatsu Foot Massage Machine | $95 | Amazon | Use code 3AHL7I4P
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Anyone could use a good foot massager, especially any essential workers having to work during these difficult times. For anyone that needs it, Naipo’s Shiatsu Foot Massager is down from its usual $300 price all the way to $95, if you use code 3AHL7I4P at checkout. I have used Naipo’s back and shoulder massager in the past, and I can attest to how awesome that is—if this foot massager is anything like that, this will be worth the price.

