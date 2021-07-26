Grab This Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale for $9 To Control Those Portions

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale | $9 | Amazon



It’s the middle of summer and all those New Year’s resolutions have probably settled by the wayside. We get it. Life gets in the way. But if you’re still looking to tackle eating healthy in 2021, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale can help you do just that by helping you eat less junk food and figure out how much you should be eating of the good stuff.

You can pick up the scale right now for just $9, which is 36% off its original price of $14. For less than a combo meal at McDonald’s, you can take home a small but mighty countertop scale to start weighing and measuring your portions.

Fill it up with carrots and broccoli or see how much chicken breast you’re actually eating. And if you aren’t worried about portion control, it always doubles as a great way to verify amounts of food for cooking.