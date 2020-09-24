It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab This Cheap Set of Wine Glasses For $14 And Never Feel Bad When One Breaks Again

Sheilah Villari
Four Stemless Wine Glasses | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Four Stemless Wine Glasses | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Four Stemless Wine Glasses | $14 | Amazon Gold Box

If you entertain or did entertain a lot there is no way you went through a dinner party without someone breaking a wine glass. Accidents happen and there’s no reason for your guest or you to feel bad especially when the glasses are cheap. Time to stock up even if a little boozy gathering with pals isn’t in the cards. You might be the clumsy one in your group of friends so it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Today save $8 on this set of four steamless wine glasses from JoyJolt.

The shape is classy and elegant for all beverages and them being stemless does/should reduce the risk of breaking them. They hold up to fifteen ounces, are dishwasher safe, and you get a one-year satisfaction guarantee. They are also a nice thing to gift if you do attend a small get together too. Who doesn’t need more drinkware when they are entertaining? These are a best-seller from Amazon for a reason.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

