Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

Grab This Adorable Pixar Set From Funko and Loungefly for Just $81

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
64
Save
30% off Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection | Amazon Gold Box
30% off Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

30% off Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection | Amazon Gold Box

These Funko/Loungefly collabs are some of the best and if you’re familiar with the companies you know these pieces are often limited edition and very expensive. For the rest of the day take 30% off this Pixar mini backpack and wallet set ($81).

Advertisement

As someone who has many items from Loungefly, I can tell you they are worth every penny. The quality is impeccable, the material is durable, and they are unique. This set is exclusive to Amazon as well so the fact that it’s on sale for $35 less is pretty awesome. This is the perfect addition to a bag collection if you are any Disney fan. You don’t have to purchase them together but it’s such a great deal. And it always looks sharp to have a matching bag and wallet you really should.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Satisfyer Pro 2
Satisfyer Pro 2
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Friday's Best Deals: Crane & Canopy Bath Towels, Atlas Coffee, Dyson Ball Vacuum, Aukey Webcam, and More

Get Groovy With Some Super Affordable LED Light Strips for Up to 30% off, Today Only

Thursday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Crane & Canopy Bath Towels, Atlas Coffee, Dyson Ball Vacuum, Aukey Webcam, and More