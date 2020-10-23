Grab This Adorable Pixar Set From Funko and Loungefly for Just $81

30% off Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

30% off Funko Loungefly Pixar Collection | Amazon Gold Box



These Funko/Loungefly collabs are some of the best and if you’re familiar with the companies you know these pieces are often limited edition and very expensive. For the rest of the day take 30% off this Pixar mini backpack and wallet set ($81 ).

As someone who has many items from Loungefly, I can tell you they are worth every penny. The quality is impeccable, the material is durable, and they are unique. This set is exclusive to Amazon as well so the fact that it’s on sale for $35 less is pretty awesome. This is the perfect addition to a bag collection if you are any Disney fan. You don’t have to purchase them together but it’s such a great deal. And it always looks sharp to have a matching bag and wallet you really should.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.