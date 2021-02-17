It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab This 65" 4K Smart TV for $430 and Enjoy 3 Free Months of Apple TV+

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Best Buy
You know what, sometimes it’s just the little perks that make a difference. Over at Best Buy today, you can grab a 65" Insignia 4K smart TV for $430 and get three months of Apple TV+ with your purchase (new subscribers only). The TV itself? Totally normal! It’s a good size, 4K, and has streaming apps built into it. All in all, pretty on par with a lot of TVs out there today. It can be hard to choose between two TVs that seem identical on paper, and that’s where the added bonus comes in. Get that TV and get Apple TV+? Sure, I mean, why not? It’s not a reason to buy this TV on its own, but if you’re already in the market for one, it certainly doesn’t hurt.

