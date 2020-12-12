Grab This 4-Pack of Fast-Charging Reusable AA Batteries for Just $24 and Be Ready for Anything Christmas Morning

Tenavolts 4-Pack AA Batteries TENAVOLTS Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Tenavolts 4-Pack Rechargeable AA Batteries | $2 4 | Promo code TENAVOLTS

If there’s one thing you can probably never have too many of, it is very likely batteries. This is e specially true on Christmas morning, when you find that every item suddenly needs AA batteries. Why not invest in a more sustainable solution by buying some rechargeable batteries?

These Tenavolts 4-Pack r echargeable AA b atteries can be yours for 30% off when you apply coupon code TENAVOLTS at checkout, bringing them down to $24.

If you’re wondering why that seems to still be a bit higher than other rechargeable battery sets, this Tenavolts set is a fast-charging model. Your batteries can be recharged in as little as 2 hours, whereas others (like this $15 Energizer model) need 5 to 11 hours to charge.

Take your pick! Time, or money?