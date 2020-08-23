Grab This $26 Microphone Arm Stand And Upgrade Your Streaming and Podcasting Life

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Henges
TONOR Adjustable Suspension Boom Scissor Mic Stand | $26 | Amazon | Use code LHHKH2IX
Do you stream a lot? Host a podcast? Make a lot of videos? If so, you know that having the right equipment for the job will make everything a LOT easier when it comes to editing. A good microphone stand will get your mic away from your keyboard (so it won’t pick up the clacking), allow easy movement so it’s the perfect space away from your face, and generally doesn’t take up a lot of things. Tonor’s microphone stand does all that, and by using the code LHHKH2IX at checkout, you can get this helpful accessory for just $26. Don’t delay, as this only lasts until Monday!

