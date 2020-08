Fresh Feet Foot Scrubber Deluxe with Pumice Stone Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Fresh Feet Foot Scrubber Deluxe with Pumice Stone | $14 | SideDeal

Your feet do a lot for you, so you need to take care of them! Many of us don’t give them the love they deserve, though. Today only at SideDeal, you can get yourself a nice foot scrubber with some oil soap for just $14, so you can give that hard-working body part a nice scrub and a little love. Most importantly, you can use this scrubber properly in the shower with the anti-slip surface. Just be careful when was hing the soap out!