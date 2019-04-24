Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Traveling can be stressful for humans, but it can be even worse for animals. They can’t actually understand what you’re saying when you put them inside of a carrier. No matter how soothing you attempt to make your voice, pets have a generally bad feeling about carriers. If you’ve been looking for a carrier that is comfortable for your pet and affordable for your budget, this airline-approved carrier is $10 for a small or $15 for a large on Amazon.

The Paws & Pals Airline-Approved Pet Carrier is designed for the comfort of both cats and dogs. It has a fleece bed for them to take a little snooze, once they’ve calmed down a bit. If your dog or cat likes to check out their surroundings, the mesh opening gives them a great view. The small carrier (17" x 8"x 11.5") is perfect for those who wish to bring pets seven pounds and under aboard the plane. The carrier tucks nicely under most airline seats. The large carrier (19" x 10" x 13") is also on sale for $15 and fits pets up to 15 pounds. The large carrier is slightly bigger than some approved in-cabin carriers. Since this is a soft-sided carrier, you can check with the airline prior to and see if it is allowed since these carriers can conform to space underneath the seat.