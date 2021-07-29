Xiaomi FlipBuds Headphones | $149 | Walmart

Are you still using AUX headphones? Holding onto that iPhone 6, refusing to upgrade as to not give up that precious port? I miss the simplicity of the AUX to be honest, but I finally caved in a year ago and upgraded my phone. I hated the idea of one more thing I needed to make sure was charged and feared the possibility of a small wireless earbud going missing. Though honestly? I was dumb. Sure, I also think it’s dumb to remove functionality on a device, but Bluetooth earbuds are way more convenient than I anticipated. So if you’re like me and are getting your first set of Bluetooth earbuds, look no further than the Xiaomi FlipBuds. Walmart has them for $149 until August 10th. That’s $47 dollars off retail price. Use that savings to buy yourself something to listen to with your new earbuds.