Grab These Great Flicks You Missed in the Theater Thanks to Quarantine, They're Just $10 Now

Going to the movies is honestly something I missed so badly. I went at least once a week and often by myself. It was an excuse to just tune out for an hour or two and I didn’t even care what it was. I’m bummed I missed Queen & Slim in the theater but now I can watch it in the comfort of my own home with my dog for just $10.

There are twelve titles to choose from in this Gold Box deal from Amazon and they’re all pretty good. Well, some are very good and others are ok. I was lucky enough to see about half of these in the theater before everything shut down. But the price on these DVDs is great so I’d say grab two or three and take a whole self-care day of lazy movie watching. I guarantee your snacks are better and even if you grab three it’s is still cheaper than actually making it a night out at the movies.

I’m recommending Emma for the literary nerds, completely charming and gorgeous to look at. It’s a beautiful entry into the Jane Austen catalog of adoptive works. 1917 is a breathtaking film. Brilliantly shot and the acting and action are perfection. This is a sure-fire win with history/war buffs. I was pleasantly surprised at the interesting take on this version of The Invisible Man. It leans very much into the sci-fi origins of its predecessors but keeps it fresh and modern. I don’t know if I’d watch this one alone if you’re not super fond of thrillers, but overall it’s a great movie.

