It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Grab These Gaming Headphones for Over 50% off and Battle in Comfort No Matter What Worlds You Conquer

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
281
Save
NUBWO Gaming Headsets | $25 | Amazon Gold Box
NUBWO Gaming Headsets | $25 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Nubwo Gaming Headsets | $25 | Amazon Gold Box

If you’re someone who is looking for versatile quality headphones today’s deal might be for you. These Nubwo gaming headphones are currently 59% off and are a top-rated item for Amazon.

Advertisement

When I put my headphones on or earbuds in and jump into a world whatever game I’m playing I need to know they can handle a few things. If it’s a game where I need to be in contact with my team I need a crisp and clear speaker. I was a huge Playerunknown Battleground with a bunch of my old coworkers so having built-in mic with low distortion was super important. Knowing I was going to have those suckers on my ears for a few hours too factored in so comfort was a key factor as well. These headphones are rated high on ergonomics. They have a padded headband and their cozy leatherette ear cups will be just fine for any game you’re logging some hours on. And don’t worry about what system you subscribe to these bad boys are compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Pay $7 for Four Rechargeable AA Energizer Batteries That Last Up to Five Years
Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Watch Sonic the Hedgehog Like You've Never Seen Him in 4K, Just $10 at Amazon

This 108-Piece Tool Set by DEWALT Is Only $70 (50% off)

Air Fry, Broil, and Bake in the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 for 50% Less Today

Experience Space Opera in Brick Form, With $10 off LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox One and Switch