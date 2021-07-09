It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Grab These Gaming Headphones for Over 40% off and Battle in Comfort No Matter What Worlds You Conquer

Cozy ear cups perfect for any game you’re logging hours on.

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Nubwo Gaming Headsets | $17 | Amazon Gold Box
Nubwo Gaming Headsets | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

Nubwo Gaming Headsets | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

If you’re someone who is looking for versatile quality headphones, today’s deal might be for you. These Nubwo gaming headphones are currently 43% off and are a top-rated item for Amazon.

Advertisement

When I put my headphones on or earbuds in and jump into a world, whatever game I’m playing, I need to know they can handle a few things. If it’s a game where I need to be in contact with my team, I need crisp and clear sound. I was a huge Playerunknown Battleground with a bunch of my old coworkers, so having a built-in mic with low distortion was super important. Knowing I was going to have those suckers on my ears for a few hours too factored in, so comfort was a key factor as well. These headphones are rated high on ergonomics. They have a padded headband, and their cozy leatherette ear cups will be just fine for any game you’re logging some hours on. And don’t worry about what system you subscribe to these bad boys are compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

Free shipping for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (128GB)
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (128GB)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? Your friendly neighborhood Commerce Editor is here to help