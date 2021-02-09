Grab These $20 Minnie Mouse Crystal Earrings for Your Favorite Mouseketeer

Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings | $20 | Macy’s

Have a Disney fan in your life and you’re stuck what to grab for Valentine’s Day? These fetching Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings are 80% off and come with an adorable matching trinket dish to store them in.

They come in three colors clear, blue, and pink. They were designed exclusively for Macy’s, so you won’t be able to grab these at the Disney Store. I personally think the traditional clear are perfect, sparkly, and sophisticated. You can be a nerd and still be high fashion. The earrings are set in sterling silver, and the dish is made from sturdy ceramic. Both feature Minnie’s signature bow. These earrings are just the right touch to bring Disneybounding to your everyday life.

These will ship for free.

