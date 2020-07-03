Grab The Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[Cl-R] Collector's Edition for $49 and Try To Pronounce This Name With Me

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[Cl-R] Collector’s Edition | $49 | Amazon

Video games. I love them, but how on EARTH do I pronounce that name?! What does it even mean!? I guess it doesn’t matter, as Under Night In-Birth is a kickass fighting game series. Now, you can get into the latest (not Late[st], which, I shit you not, is one of the versions of the game) iteration of the super anime fighting series for just $49.

It’s not just a normal version of the game either, it’s the collector’s edition, which comes with an art book, soundtrack, and keychain of one of the characters in [Cl-R]. Not a bad deal at all! And with EVO Online canceled, you’ll have plenty of time to play and train up for the next tournament, if you so choose.