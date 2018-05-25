If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. It’s just $30 at Walmart right now, so buy it today, and you’ll be ready for the Donkey Kong DLC whenever it’s released.
Grab the Shockingly Great Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle For Just $30
