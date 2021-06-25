Grab the Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition and Get All This Cool Stuff

Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition (Switch) Graphic : Atlus

Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition (Switch) | $120 | Target



Nintendo turned some heads during E3 last week with their announcement and gameplay reveal of Shin Megami Tensei V, 8 years since the release of its predecessor. If you’ve gotten into the Persona games recently with 5, you may want to give this series a shot as it built the foundation that is the Persona series. Shin Megami Tensei-heads, you may want to pick up the premium edition to show off your love of the series. This package comes with the base game, a steelbook case, a 2 CD sound track, a demon handbook, a sling back, and a collector’s box. Target has the premium edition for $120. The game releases November 12, 2021.