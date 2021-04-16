Grab the Neo Geo Mini Pro Player for $70 and Play Some Dang Metal Slug

Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Image : Woot

Neo Geo Mini Pro Player | $70 | Woot

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the Neo Geo Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Woot for $70, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.