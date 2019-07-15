Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sonos One (2nd Generation) + $50 Amazon.com Gift Card | $180 | Amazon

Pick up the latest Sonos One (2nd Generation) with a $50 Amazon.com Gift Card for a low $180. Just like the sound bar, this is a great deal without the gift card but, hurray for Prime Day, because this is just bonkers.

Advertisement

This AirPlay 2-ready speaker, can summon Alexa or Google Assistant and contribute multi-room audio solution for your entire house. FYI, this is the perfect starter product if you want to get into the Sonos ecosystem.