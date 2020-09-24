Grab the Latest iPad for $300 ($30 Off)

iPad 8th Gen (32GB) | $300 | Amazon

iPad 8th Gen (128GB) | $395 | Amazon

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base model in 32GB for $300 on Amazon, a $30 cut. The 128GB version is also down to $395.

Advertisement

Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the ageing but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad. It’s the latest model and it’s got plenty of character, and it’s also the first of its kind that’s compatible with the Apple Pencil.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Gabe Carey in June 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 9/24/2020.