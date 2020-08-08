It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab the K.K. Slider PowerA Controller for Just $39 and Be Prepared In Case Of Joy-Con Drift

Elizabeth Henges
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (K.K. Slider) | $39 | Amazon
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (K.K. Slider) | $39 | Amazon
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (K.K. Slider) | $39 | Amazon

Switch controllers can be really expensive, and some of them are prone to joystick drifting issues, to boot. It’s rough. PowerA controllers are third-party controllers, but they’re officially licensed by Nintendo and have a two year warranty. And they’re a fair amount cheaper than the Pro Controller or Joy-Cons. Right now, you can get this super cute K.K. Slider controller for just $39, down from the $50 MSRP. At a price like that, there’s no reason not to pick one up, even if it’s just a backup in case of an emergency. The “my Joy-Cons are drifting again” kind of emergency.

