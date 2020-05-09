Grab the John Wick Trilogy on Amazon Video For Just $22

John Wick | $7 | Amazon Video

John Wick: Chapter 2 | $7 | Amazon Video

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum | $8 | Amazon Video

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover , you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. All together, that’s only $22!

Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription , but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?