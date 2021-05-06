Grab the HP Chromebook 11a for Just $200 at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11a Image : HP

HP Chromebook 11a | $200 | Amazon



If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $200 at Amazon right now, a savings of $30 off the list price. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less-demanding Android apps and games.

The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too. If the $200 version sold directly by Amazon.com doesn’t pop up when you click the link, look to the right and scroll down a bit to see if it’s available under “Other Sellers on Amazon.”