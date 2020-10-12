Grab the Fam and Save $20 on a Three-Pack of PowerA GameCube-Style Switch Wireless Controllers

PowerA GameCube-Style Controllers (Three-Pack) | $100 | Amazon
It’s time to lose some friends thanks to sweaty Super Smash Bros. Ultimate couch sessions. PowerA is making it easy to add more classic controllers to your Switch arsenal with a three-pack of GameCube-style pads down to $100, a $20 discount. These wireless controllers connect over Bluetooth 5.0, so they’re usable on your PC, even. You’ll get 30 hours of battery life on two AA cells, a pair of which comes included for each controller in the box for you to get the good (or maybe not-so-good after you stomp your peeps) times rolling the moment it hits your doorstep.