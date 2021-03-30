Grab the Carcassonne Big Box for $67 and Learn How to Pronounce It Later

Carcasson ne Big Box Image : Amazon

Carcasson ne is on sale today but let’s get something out of the way first. It’s not that hard to pronounce. Car-ca-sown. At least, I’m pretty sure that’s right. Nobody correct me. All you really need to know is that you can buy the Carcasson ne Big Box for $67 on Amazon. Carcasson ne is an extremely satisfying tile-based board game where players collectively build a map. Place rivers, roads, cities, and more by dropping down tiles. The goal is to get the most points by placing “meeples” and claiming areas. The Big Box includes 11 of the game’s expansions, over 150 tiles, seven meeple types, and more. It’s a fantastic game that’s particularly chill. Just make sure you have a big table to play it on.