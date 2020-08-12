It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Grab the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in Arctic White for Under $300

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBoseBose DealsAmazon Deals
1.4K
Save
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | $299 | Amazon
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | $299 | Amazon
Image: Bose
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | $299 | Amazon

Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from our most recent headphones co-op since MSRP still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity in reach. This one that takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
JBL Charge 4
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What You Need to Start Hanging Stuff on the Wall—Before Your Room Becomes a Landfill

Mari Kondo Your Life With 15% off Yamazaki's Minimalist Home Furnishings at Huckberry

Fallout 76 Doesn't Totally Suck Anymore, Try it With All the DLC For $10

My Friends Think I'm Insane for Not Seeing ThunderCats, So This Complete Series for $23 Is Perfect