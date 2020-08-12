Grab the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in Arctic White for Under $300

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | $299 | Amazon

Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from our most recent headphones co-op since MSRP still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity in reach. This one that takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.