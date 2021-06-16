It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Grab the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for Just $39

Save 22% on these sporty Bluetooth buds at Amazon right now

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | $39 | Amazon
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | $39 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | $39 | Amazon

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.

Advertisement

They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
15% off Your First Order
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
Use the promo code CODE