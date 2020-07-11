It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab the $7 Nintendo Switch Playstand and Truly Play Anywhere

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch | $7 | Amazon
If you’ve tried to play the Nintendo Switch with the built-in stand, you may know it’s a bit... flimsy. The stand is thin and uncentered, which makes it really easy to fall over. I’m not exactly a fan of my expensive gaming devices falling over! If you share my troubles and worries, you can grab AmazonBasics’ Switch Playstand, which is on sale for a low $7 right now.

The playstand will hold your Switch snugly, and even offers a few different angles for the best viewing of the screen. It even allows you to plug in the charging port and charge the device while you’re playing! If you think you might have any use for this bad boy, make sure to buy one before the price goes back up. Who doesn’t love saving a few bucks, after all? That’s why you’re here!

