Grab the 25th Anniversary Edition of Catan for $55 and Then Give Me Your Sheep

There are certain board games that you just need to have in your collection. First and foremost, Catan. The beloved resource management game has essentially become a modern classic on par with games like Monopoly. No board game night is complete without it. If you don’t already have it, you can currently grab the 25th anniversary edition on sale for $55. This includes an expansion that makes the game playable for up to six players, so it’s perfect for any post-vaccination small gatherings you may be hoping to hold soon . Just give me your sheep. I need your sheep.