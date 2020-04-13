It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Grab the $16 PowerPort Cube and Get all of Those Charging Cables Under the Desk

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.4K
Save
Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip | $16 | Amazon
Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip | $16 | Amazon
Photo: Anker
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip | $16 | Amazon

So, I have a very small desk that I work from. It’s great and fits the small room I’m in, but it does lead to the problem that I don’t really have the room to mess with charging and wires. The Anker PowerPort Cube suits my needs really well because not only is it compact, but I can stick it to the underside of my desk and get it out of my way. My power strip is too heavy and bulky for that! The white PowerPort is currently on sale for $16, so now’s a great time to snap it up and stick it under your desk, too.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stay Safe with Zazzle's $11 Customizable Face Masks

Delve Into This Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Grab Final Fantasy VII Times Two for $48 While You Wait for Final Fantasy VII Part Two