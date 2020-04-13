Grab the $16 PowerPort Cube and Get all of Those Charging Cables Under the Desk

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip | $16 | Amazon
So, I have a very small desk that I work from. It’s great and fits the small room I’m in, but it does lead to the problem that I don’t really have the room to mess with charging and wires. The Anker PowerPort Cube suits my needs really well because not only is it compact, but I can stick it to the underside of my desk and get it out of my way. My power strip is too heavy and bulky for that! The white PowerPort is currently on sale for $16, so now’s a great time to snap it up and stick it under your desk, too.