Grab the $16 PowerPort Cube and Get all of Those Charging Cables Under the Desk

Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip | $16 | Amazon



So, I have a very small desk that I work from. It’s great and fits the small room I’m in, but it does lead to the problem that I don’t really have the room to mess with charging and wires. The Anker PowerPort Cube suits my needs really well because not only is it compact, but I can stick it to the underside of my desk and get it out of my way . My power strip is too heavy and bulky for that! The white PowerPort is currently on sale for $16, so now’s a great time to snap it up and stick it under your desk, too.