Grab Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated's Special Editions for Rock Bottom Prices

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Shiny Edition | $50 | Amazon

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated F.U.N. Edition | $9 0 | Amazon

Ohhhhh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! Has his own video game with elaborate special editions that are heavily discounted? ... Spongebob Squarepants? For some reason, the prices on Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated’s Shiny and F.U.N. editions just dropped by up to 70%. The Shiny Edition, which includes socks and a Spongebob statue, usually retails for $150 and now it’s down to $50. Meanwhile, the F.U.N. Edition is $90, down from $300. That version adds in a few keychains, plus Sandy and Patrick statues. Even if you’re not a big fan of the game itself, the physical extras themselves just about justify the price. If you’re just looking for a new pair of socks, there’s probably a cheaper route you can go.