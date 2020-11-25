It's all consuming.
Grab Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated's Special Editions for Rock Bottom Prices

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Ohhhhh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! Has his own video game with elaborate special editions that are heavily discounted? ... Spongebob Squarepants? For some reason, the prices on Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated’s Shiny and F.U.N. editions just dropped by up to 70%. The Shiny Edition, which includes socks and a Spongebob statue, usually retails for $150 and now it’s down to $50. Meanwhile, the F.U.N. Edition is $90, down from $300. That version adds in a few keychains, plus Sandy and Patrick statues. Even if you’re not a big fan of the game itself, the physical extras themselves just about justify the price. If you’re just looking for a new pair of socks, there’s probably a cheaper route you can go.

