It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Grab Some Summer Sale Duds for an Additional 20% off at Disney

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Image: Sheilah Villari

20% off Sale Items  | Disney Store | Use Code EXTRA20

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the summer items roll in. Until June 6, take an additional 20% off anything in the sale section. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Scrunchies are having a moment again. These Mickey and Minnie ones pop in three different tropical designs. Throw this colorful accessory on your wrist, and never worry about not being able to get your hair up. These will keep you cool this summer in many ways.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

This Disney Dogs backpack is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.