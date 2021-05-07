Grab Some Slick $5 Steelbook Cases For Your Favorite Games

Best Buy Steelbook Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you a physicals game collector who’s always looking to display your library? I certainly am and no one can stop me. If you’re like me, you might be interested to know that Best Buy is running a sale on Steelbook cases. These are fancy steel cases for select games that are much flashier than your standard plastic case. Steelbooks are down to $5 each, so you can stock up on a bunch if you so desire. The selections include cases for games like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. These don’t actually come with the game, it’s strictly for display purposes. So if you already own those titles, give them a fancy new home.