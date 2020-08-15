It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Grab Some Popular Anime Blu-Rays On A Discount At Amazon

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Look I’m not going to pretend to know anything about modern anime. I’m too lazy to catch up on what’s good, so I just watch re-runs of American comedies instead. But for those that keep up with the popular releases, you’re in luck, because Amazon is having a sale on select anime blu-rays. They’re up to half off, which makes these expensive collections much more affordable.

Some of the standouts here are the newer Evangelion movies, the first season of Goblin Slayer, and seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan. Those seem... cool! I haven’t watched them so they’re probably good! Or maybe definitely not and I’m digging a grave for myself for when the anime fans eviscerate me. Either way, grab whatever interests you before this sale ends.

