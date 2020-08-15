Grab Some Popular Anime Blu-Rays On A Discount At Amazon

Anime Blu-Ray Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Anime Blu-Ray Sale | Amazon

Look I’m not going to pretend to know anything about modern anime. I’m too lazy to catch up on what’s good, so I just watch re-runs of American comedies instead. But for those that keep up with the popular releases, you’re in luck, because Amazon is having a sale on select anime blu-rays. They’re up to half off, which makes these expensive collections much more affordable.

Some of the standouts here are the newer Evangelion movies, the first season of Goblin Slayer, and seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan. Those seem... cool! I haven’t watched them so they’re probably good! Or maybe definitely not and I’m digging a grave for myself for when the anime fans eviscerate me. Either way, grab whatever interests you before this sale ends.