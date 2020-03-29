Grab some Patagonia Gear for 30% off at REI

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

REI is having all sorts of deals this week, and that’s great news for anyone looking to do a little Spring refresher for their wardrobe (or camping gear). From now until April 11th, REI is offering 30% off Patagonia products, and you don’t even need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.

Included in this sale are a bunch of snazzy fleeces, slings, and the always in-style (?) puffy vest. If you’re an outdoorsy person whatsoever, Patagonia’s line of clothing and gear will be perfect for you.

