Grab some Patagonia Gear for 30% off at REI

30% off Patagonia | REI
REI is having all sorts of deals this week, and that’s great news for anyone looking to do a little Spring refresher for their wardrobe (or camping gear). From now until April 11th, REI is offering 30% off Patagonia products, and you don’t even need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.
Included in this sale are a bunch of snazzy fleeces, slings, and the always in-style (?) puffy vest. If you’re an outdoorsy person whatsoever, Patagonia’s line of clothing and gear will be perfect for you.
Advertisement