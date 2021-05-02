Ditch That Boring Ramen and Grab Some of Ottogi's Delicious and Spicy-Sweet Tteokbokki for as Low as $8 Right Now

Ottogi Noodle Tteok-bokki | $9 | Amazon

Ottogi Rice Tteok-bokki | $8 | Amazon

If you haven’t had tteokbokki, you gotta give it a try! These spicy Korean rice cakes only take about 5 minutes to cook, and are especially delicious when paired with ramen noodles ($9).

The regular spicy sweet rice cakes are just $8 right now. This is the lowest price I think I’ve seen on this brand, which often goes for around $12-13. I personally feel like Ottogi is the best of the instant/quick-prepare tteokbokkis I have tried.

Each pack comes with enough tteok-bokki that you can split it into two parts and make it more than once! I really really don’t recommend trying to reheat rice cakes like these, and so I appreciate that it comes in separated out sauces and fish cake and such so that you don’t have to make it all at once— just be sure to snap the ramen noodles in half if you get the noodle kind~!