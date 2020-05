Men’s Polos MD60 Photo : JACHS NY

Men’s Mo dal Polos | $28 | JACHS NY | Use code MD60

Looking for something to buy during JACHS NY’s Memorial Day sale? Why not some new polos? By using code MD60 at checkout, you can get a bunch of these business casual shirts for cheap.

Advertisement

My personal recommendation would be the m odal polos. Modal is less likely to shrink and pull, and generally, it can keep you a bit cooler than cotton. With the Memorial Day code, they’re only $28 a piece!

Advertisement