It's all consuming.
Grab Some Nice Kindle Romance Novels and Take a Day Off, Mom

Elizabeth Henges
Kindle Romance Book Sale | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Kindle Romance Book Sale | Amazon

Happy Mother’s Day, moms! You know what you can use right now? A few new romance novels. Amazon has you covered, as they have a sale on a variety of novels to enjoy entirely for their plot.

This includes titles like Regretting You, a romance novel about how much a mother and daughter hate one another, so they retreat into the arms of their respective men. Perfect for Mother’s Day!

There is also The Other Son, a book about a wife who is tired of her loveless marriage and she goes off to find her globe-trotting son (and presumably find new love).... hold on, why are all these women so unhappy with their families? Is this really the right genre of novels for Mother’s Day, Amazon?

Well at least there’s The Rancher’s Redemption, which has a hot, brooding rancher falling in love with someone he’s pretending to love. That’s a fun premise! So curl up, grab a cup of tea, and make your kids do all the work today, and read a new romance novel!

