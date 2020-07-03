Grab Some New Candles At Yankee Candle's Summer Sale and Freshen Up Your House

Summer Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Summer Sale | Yankee Candle

Been stuck in your house way too long? Maybe some new smells can help you out? Besides, no one wants a stinky home. Yankee Candle’s Summer Sale has begun, and you can save big on some candles to change things up a little.

So now you can get some fresh smelling candles, or like, a weird lampshade for your candles (??) for up to 50% off. Best of all, if you spend $50 or more, you’ll save an additional $20, or save $50 off a $125 or more purchase. So if you’re in the game of stocking up on candles, well, you’re in luck.

The Summer Sale may be going on for a while yet, but saving $20 or $50 is only until the end of the weekend. Act fast!