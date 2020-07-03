It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Grab Some New Candles At Yankee Candle's Summer Sale and Freshen Up Your House

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
90
Save
Summer Sale | Yankee Candle
Summer Sale | Yankee Candle
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Summer Sale | Yankee Candle

Been stuck in your house way too long? Maybe some new smells can help you out? Besides, no one wants a stinky home. Yankee Candle’s Summer Sale has begun, and you can save big on some candles to change things up a little.

Advertisement

So now you can get some fresh smelling candles, or like, a weird lampshade for your candles (??) for up to 50% off. Best of all, if you spend $50 or more, you’ll save an additional $20, or save $50 off a $125 or more purchase. So if you’re in the game of stocking up on candles, well, you’re in luck.

Advertisement

The Summer Sale may be going on for a while yet, but saving $20 or $50 is only until the end of the weekend. Act fast!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Sega Genesis Mini, Panasonic AAA Batteries, Wonder Woman Statue, AstorFlex Slip-On Loafers, Letsfit Booty Bands, and More

Summer Is Here With a Three-Pack of Polarized Sunglasses

This $14 Webcam is Perfect for Zoom Meetings

These High-Powered Gaming PCs Are Just as Ugly as the PS5, and You Don't Have to Wait to Buy One