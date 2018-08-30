Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you own any gadgets that charge over USB-C, Amazon’s got a couple of great deals for you today.



You can save on RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack with a 30W USB-C port, which can charge a Nintendo Switch or a laptop on the go, and a five-port USB charging hub with a 45W USB-C port, which would be ideal for your desk.

$54 is a really good price for the battery, but promo code KINJA058 will actually save you an extra $2. We don’t have an additional discount on the charging hub, but $20 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like that.