Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Grab Some Comedies from Amazon Video for $5 and Laugh It Up This Weekend

Superbad | $5 | Amazon Video The Big Lebowski | $5 | Amazon Video Office Space | $5 | Amazon Video
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
I think we all need a little bit of a laugh right now. Amazon seems to agree, so they have some comedies on sale for $5 to own, just in time for the weekend. There are a number of them on sale, from classics like The Big Lebowski to more modern titles like Superbad, but you will have to go on a bit of a search for them, since there’s no deals page! What’s with that, Amazon?

Regardless, the three movies above will be a great place to start, whether it’s to chill out this weekend... or to enjoy on the holiday Monday. Either or.

