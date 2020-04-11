Grab some Avengers Comics on Sale at ComiXology and Brush Up on Marvel Lore

Marvel Avengers Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Marvel Avengers Sale | ComiXology

Who doesn’t love the Avengers? (Note: I will not be taking opinions about not liking the Avengers at this time.) ComiXology is running a huge sale on Avengers comics, so if you’ve been itching to learn more about Earth’s Defenders outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now is your chance. Old Avengers, new Avengers, different Avengers... they’re all a part of this sale, which runs until the 16th.

With over 1,000 comics on sale, there will definitely be some arc or volume to pique your interests. Just don’t try to add ALL the comics to the cart, like I did—ComiXology can’t deal with quite that much Avengers love.

