It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Grab Seven Oven-Safe Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $119

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart Deals
254
Save
Cuisinart 13-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware | $119 | Meh
Cuisinart 13-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware | $119 | Meh
Image: Cuisinart
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 13-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware | $119 | Meh

For $119, you can snap up 13 pieces of Cuisinart’s hard anodized cookware at Meh. Built for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:

  • 1.5 Qt. Saucepan with Cover
  • 2.5 Qt. Saucepan with Cover
  • 3 Qt. Saute Pan with Cover
  • 4 Qt. Dutch Oven with Cover
  • 8 Qt. Stockpot with Cover
  • 8" Skillet
  • 10" Skillet
  • Steamer Insert (fits 8 Qt. Stockpot)

Grab yours at Meh before they sell out.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock Up and Look Great For Summer Outings With JACHS NY's Short Sleeve Button Up Bundles

Apple's Base Model 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is $400 Off

The Philips OneBlade for the Rest of Your Hair

Get the Comfy-As-Hell SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wireless Gaming Headset for $62