Grab Seven Oven-Safe Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $119

Cuisinart 13-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware Image : Cuisinart

Cuisinart 13-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware | $119 | Meh



For $119, you can snap up 13 pieces of Cuisinart’s hard anodized cookware at Meh. B uilt for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:

1.5 Qt. Saucepan with Cover

2.5 Qt. Saucepan with Cover

3 Qt. Saute Pan with Cover

4 Qt. Dutch Oven with Cover

8 Qt. Stockpot with Cover

8" Skillet

10" Skillet

Steamer Insert (fits 8 Qt. Stockpot)

Grab yours at Meh before they sell out.