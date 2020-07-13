Grab Seven Oven-Safe Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $119

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Cuisinart 13-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware | $119 | Meh
For $119, you can snap up 13 pieces of Cuisinart’s hard anodized cookware at Meh. Built for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:
- 1.5 Qt. Saucepan with Cover
- 2.5 Qt. Saucepan with Cover
- 3 Qt. Saute Pan with Cover
- 4 Qt. Dutch Oven with Cover
- 8 Qt. Stockpot with Cover
- 8" Skillet
- 10" Skillet
- Steamer Insert (fits 8 Qt. Stockpot)
