Grab PowerA's Joy-Con Charging Dock, One of the Best Switch Accessories, for $15

Power-A Joy-con Charging Dock | $15 | Amazon

There are tons of Switch accessories out there, from controllers to cases. One of our favorites is PowerA’s genius little joy-con charging dock. This handy little stand can charge up to four joy-cons at once, making it perfect for families who play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together. In general, if you’re someone who plays quite a bit of multiplayer on your Switch, the dock is one of the more must-own Switch accessories out there. With almost 7,000 Amazon reviews and a nearly five- star rating, you know you’ve got something good on your hands.