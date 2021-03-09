It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab PowerA's Joy-Con Charging Dock, One of the Best Switch Accessories, for $15

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Amazon
There are tons of Switch accessories out there, from controllers to cases. One of our favorites is PowerA’s genius little joy-con charging dock. This handy little stand can charge up to four joy-cons at once, making it perfect for families who play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together. In general, if you’re someone who plays quite a bit of multiplayer on your Switch, the dock is one of the more must-own Switch accessories out there. With almost 7,000 Amazon reviews and a nearly five-star rating, you know you’ve got something good on your hands.

