Grab One Of These Ralthy Switch Controllers To Finally Silence Your Friend Who Says They Would Beat You If They Had a Full Controller While They're 57% Off

Ralthy Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller| $21 | Amazon
There’s a limited deal on Ralthy Wireless Pro Controllers for the Nintendo Switch on Amazon this morning which brings them down to $21, a markdown of 57%.
I’m personally not a fan of using third-party controllers, but the Ralthy looks pretty sleek and it is highly-rated on Amazon, so it seems like a good deal. Plus, as the headline implies, I’m sick of the excuse that my skills would be dampened if my opponent had more than a Joy Con to work with.