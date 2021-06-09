Grab One of These Gorgeous Limited Edition Street Fighter Fight Sticks Before They're Gone

Akuma Pro Fs Arcade Fight Stick (PS4/PS5) | $400 | Amazon

This thing looks beautiful. Each Victrix Limited Edition Pro Fs Arcade Fight Stick is engraved with its serialization number out of the 250 units produced. Depending on the character version you chose, it is also signed by the Capcom artist responsible—Bengus or Kinu Nishimura. Beyond just the expected stick and eight buttons, the controller also features a touch pad, programmable buttons, fully customizable audio, and lighting to truly make for the best fighting game experience possible . The entire PS4/PS5 controller is encased in a single-piece aircraft-grade aluminum extrusion for crying out loud. $400 is pretty steep, even for a collector, but this is a very slick piece of hardware any Street Fighter fan would be proud to own.